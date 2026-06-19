Telangana Cabinet to go paperless, conduct meetings in digital mode

HYDERABAD: In a move towards paperless governance, the Telangana government has decided to conduct Cabinet meetings in a digital mode. During an informal meeting of the state Cabinet on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy approved the Digital Cabinet system and reviewed its functioning. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu handed over special tablets to the chief minister and ministers for accessing meeting agendas and digital documents.

Cabinet agendas, files and notes will be made available digitally to ministers through the new system. Special login IDs and passwords have been provided to the chief minister and ministers. Officials said the state government, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has developed dedicated software for the Digital Cabinet.

They said the government adopted Uttarakhand’s E-Cabinet Solutions software and customised it to meet Telangana’s requirements. According to officials, the government spent around Rs 2 crore on developing the software. They added that the system incorporates high-level security protocols to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of Cabinet notes and files.