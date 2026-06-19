Telangana CM vows to rejuvenate Musi River, develop Future City at any cost

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at his detractors, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday reaffirmed that his government will rejuvenate Musi river and develop Bharat Future City “at any cost”.

“It is my responsibility to develop the 55-km Gowrelly-Gandipet stretch to international standards under the Musi project. Our government will rejuvenate Musi at any cost,” he said.

On Future City, he said: “It doesn’t matter if anyone tries to obstruct the project. Let them scream or die, but I will do everything to develop the Future City. I will bring global companies to Telangana.”

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after launching the “Vana Mahotsavam 2025”, a mass tree plantation initiative, at Gurramguda in Rangareddy district. He planted a Nagalingam (Couroupita guianensis) sapling on the occasion. He also laid the foundation stone for developmental works worth Rs 35.5 crore under the Forest department.

Alleging that the opposition parties were creating hurdles in the execution of the Musi Riverfront Development Project and development of Bharat Future City, he said: “Harish Rao says that the BRS will scrap Future City project if it returns to power. People have already ‘scrapped’ your future, because of which one person has confined himself to farmhouse and another is roaming around trees.”

Predicting that Harish Rao will be defeated in Siddipet segment in the next Assembly elections, he said: “The BRS leader says that they will establish pollution-causing pharma industries in the Future City. People should teach Harish Rao a lesson when he comes to this area.”

He also announced that of the total 30,000 acres earmarked for Future City, 15,000 acres will be developed as a greenbelt.