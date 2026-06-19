Telangana govt ruining farmers’ lives, alleges BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that in the name of “digital Cabinet”, the state government is relinquishing its responsibility of procuring paddy and betraying the farming community.

In a post on X, the former minister alleged that the Congress government was ruining the lives of farmers and pushing them into a deep financial crisis.

“With its destructive creativity, this government is playing with the livelihoods of farmers,” he alleged.

Harish Rao demanded that the government deposit not just the Rythu Bharosa funds for the current Kharif season but also the three pending instalments of Bharosa arrears, amounting to a total of Rs 16,545 crore, into the bank accounts of farmers.

The Siddipet MLA also alleged that the state government has expressed its unwillingness to procure the entire paddy produced in the state.

“The state government announced that the procurement would be restricted to quotas fixed by the Union government. It means that the state government is not willing to procure entire paddy produced in Telangana,” he said.