Telangana HC grants interim relief to SBI, stays Raidurg land auction proceedings for three weeks

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to the State Bank of India (SBI), staying all proceedings arising from the e-auction of a five-acre land parcel in Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg, for three weeks.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the order while hearing three writ petitions filed by SBI challenging the state government’s refusal to extend the timeline for construction of its proposed twin-tower office complex and the subsequent auction process initiated by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC).

The dispute concerns Plot No. 1A, measuring five acres in Survey No. 83/1 at Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha village, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district. SBI questioned an alleged communication dated May 20, 2026, rejecting its request for additional time, contending that the decision was never formally served on the bank. It also challenged a TGIIC communication dated May 23 and the e-auction conducted on May 28.

Senior counsel BS Prasad and additional solicitor general N Venkata Ramna, appearing for SBI, submitted that the bank had paid the full sale consideration of Rs 13.33 crore in 2010 and had remained in possession of the property. They said SBI had established a branch and three ATMs on the site and secured the land with a compound wall and security personnel.