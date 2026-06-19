Telangana RTC staff to get 11% fitment from July 1

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday announced that the long-pending 11% fitment under the Revised Pension Scheme (RPS-2021) for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees will be implemented from July 1, fulfilling a commitment made during the recent strike by the staff.

He also directed officials to release the schedule of elections for RTC-recognised unions after consulting the Election Officer and to initiate the election process at the earliest.

The minister made the announcement while chairing a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat to assess the RTC’s progress over the last 30 months and discuss its future roadmap.

“During this period, the state government purchased 2,815 new buses at a cost of Rs 1,078 crore. It has also sanctioned two new bus depots at Eturunagaram and Peddapalli, and upgraded the Tarnaka RTC Hospital into a super-speciality healthcare facility,” he said.

Prabhakar said that the government’s financial support has improved the corporation’s fiscal position, reducing CSS dues from Rs 1,096.90 crore to Rs 862 crore, Provident Fund liabilities from Rs 2,018.15 crore to Rs 1,714.39 crore and Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS) and Staff Benevolent Thrift (SBT) dues by Rs 493.02 crore.

Referring to 50-year-old Shankar Goud, who died by suicide during the RTC strike, the minister directed officials to hand over a Rs 1 crore cheque, raised through employee contributions, to his family. He also instructed that one eligible family member be provided employment and an Indiramma house.

He also said 11 families have already received Rs 1 crore each under the employees’ accident insurance scheme.