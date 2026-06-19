Telangana to disburse Rythu Bharosa funds from June 30; sub-panel to study VB-GRAMG

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday announced that it would begin disbursing nearly Rs 9,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme from June 30, constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to examine the implications of the Centre’s proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) under the VB-GRAMG framework, and press the Union government for a larger share of urea produced at the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant for Telangana farmers.

The decisions were taken at an informal Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. Briefing the media later, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said the chief minister would formally launch the Rythu Bharosa payments at a Rythu Sammelanam in Madhira, Khammam district, on June 30.

TG to seek larger share of urea produced at RFCL

The government will transfer around Rs 9,000 crore directly into farmers’ accounts over nine days as crop investment support for the ongoing Kharif 2026-27 season.

Seethakka said the Cabinet had decided to constitute a sub-committee comprising Uttam, Nageswara Rao, Vivek Venkataswamy and herself to study the proposed MGNREGS reforms. The committee will examine developments in other states, assess the financial burden on Telangana and recommend Telangana’s future course of action.

She said the government would also write to the Centre opposing VB-GRAMG. The minister said the government was concerned that some of the proposed changes could reduce employment opportunities while increasing the financial burden on states. The committee would consult stakeholders and submit its recommendations shortly, she added.