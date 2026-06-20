Heatwave to persist in north Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of north Telangana over the next three days, even as isolated areas of the state are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

On Friday, Bayyaram in Mahbubabad district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.5°C, while Hyderabad’s Khairatabad registered 40.4°C.

According to the IMD, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon is currently passing through Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam and several other locations across the country. Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days.

Meteorologists attributed the prevailing weather conditions to a trough extending from east Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu through Telangana and AP at an altitude of around 0.9 km above mean sea level.