Lokayukta orders CID to probe plaint against Hyderabad Cricket Association

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Lokayukta has directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to complete its probe into complaints against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) within four weeks and submit a report, according to Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) general secretary Guruva Reddy.

The direction follows complaints filed by the TCA alleging large-scale financial irregularities, corruption and administrative violations in the functioning of the HCA.

Among the allegations are corruption amounting to nearly `600 crore over the past 15 years and the illegal sale of 18 GHMC-affiliated club memberships to private individuals in violation of HCA rules and regulations.

The TCA further alleged that `69 crore was unlawfully transferred from the HCA to Visaka Industries. It also claimed that the TG20 League is being conducted through a second bank account allegedly opened without the approval of the HCA Apex Council, raising concerns over financial transparency and governance.

The association has sought the dissolution of the TG20 Governing Council, alleging that it was constituted and is functioning in violation of established procedures and governance norms.