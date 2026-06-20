Man kills infant over alleged paternity doubts in Telangana's Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD : A two-month-old infant was allegedly murdered by his father in Nizamabad after the latter reportedly doubted the child’s paternity. The accused, Yuvaraj, a welder from Naigaon in Maharashtra, was staying at his aunt’s house in Ashoknagar, Nizamabad. His wife’s family, originally from Maharashtra, has been settled in Nizamabad for over three decades.

According to police, Yuvaraj had been expressing doubts about being the father of the child since the baby’s birth two months ago. On Wednesday, an argument broke out between the couple, following which he allegedly took the infant and left the house.

His wife and relatives searched for them but were unable to trace either Yuvaraj or the baby. The woman later lodged a complaint with the police.

During questioning, Yuvaraj allegedly confessed to killing the infant and led police to the location where the body had been discarded near a railway track.