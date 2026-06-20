Man posing as doctor and IPS trainee dupes women of Rs 12 lakh in Telangana

MEDAK : A mason has been arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor and an IPS trainee to dupe a woman and a minor girl of approximately Rs 12 lakh and 20 grams of gold.

The accused, Uppari Durgesh, from Ellampally, allegedly created fake social media profiles and befriended the two by promising to marry them.

Using the names Sadhvik Reddy and Rithvik Reddy, he contacted the minor aged 17 years from Eklas village and the woman, Kondi Swathi on Instagram. After gaining their trust through regular conversations, he allegedly began seeking money from them.

Durgesh reportedly told Swathi that he was undergoing IPS training in Chhattisgarh and would marry her after completing it. Later, claiming to be in need of money, he allegedly collected Rs 5 lakh through Google Pay and obtained 10 grams of gold earrings from her.

Police said the accused spun a different story for the 17-year-old girl, claiming that he had completed MBBS and would marry her after his training. He later told her that he had purchased a diamond ring for her but needed Rs 7 lakh to pay tax on it. Believing him, she allegedly transferred the amount and also handed over 10 grams of gold.

After obtaining the money and gold, Durgesh allegedly cut off all communication and deleted his Instagram accounts. With no contact from him for nearly a year, the victims informed their parents, who lodged a police complaint on Thursday night.