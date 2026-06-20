Minimum wages case to be reheard under Code of Wages by Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has indicated that it may allow a review petition filed by the state government and restore a writ petition concerning publication of minimum wage notifications for fresh adjudication under the Code of Wages, 2019.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka was hearing a review application challenging an October 25, 2024 order in a writ petition filed by the Telangana State Multiple Contractors Labour Union, represented by its general secretary, Devasani Bikshapati. The union had questioned the government’s failure to publish five GOs (GO Ms Nos. 21 to 25 of 2021 and 2022) revising minimum wages in the official Gazette.

In the earlier order, the high court directed the authorities to publish the notifications within four weeks, holding that Gazette publication was necessary to provide an authoritative reference for employers, workers and enforcement agencies.

The union later initiated contempt proceedings alleging non-compliance. Seeking review, the state contended that a division bench had already issued directions in a PIL on wage revision and that the GOs had not been issued in accordance with the procedure under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. It said fresh preliminary notifications had since been issued after inviting objections from stakeholders.

Taking note of the legislative change, Justice Bheemapaka observed that the dispute now required examination under the Code of Wages, 2019, and indicated that the review petition may be allowed and the writ petition restored for fresh adjudication.