People vexed by Congress’s anarchic rule in Telangana, claims BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that “mafia raj” has been prevailing in the state in the last two-and-a-half years and the people were vexed by the anarchic rule of the Congress.

Addressing party workers from Malkajgiri segment, Rama Rao said that BRS is certain to regain power, whenever Assembly elections are held in the state. The former minister claimed that BRS would win in the forthcoming Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal polls too.

Terming the Congress government “an utter flop movie”, Rama Rao said that every day people were cursing the inefficient governance of the Congress.

The former minister alleged that the Congress failed to fulfil its poll promises and it has not even implemented the six guarantees it announced before the hustings. The days of the Congress government, which demolished the houses of the poor, are numbered, he said.

Rama Rao further said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who claims that he would transform one crore women into crorepatis, should first implement the Mahalakshmi scheme announced during the elections.

On the SIR exercise, he called upon the party’s booth level agents to be cautious and see that the names of all the eligible persons are included in the voters’ list. There were doubts that the names of those opposing the BJP might be deleted from the electoral rolls, Rama Rao said and alleged that around 90 lakh votes were deleted in West Bengal alone.

Stating that the BRS introduced digital membership, he asked the party leaders to utilise the membership app and enrol party workers by visiting every house.