RSS ideology behind exam irregularities: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that individuals influenced by the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have infiltrated educational institutions and universities, leading to irregularities in the examination system.

Slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre over the NEET examination paper leak, he alleged that such repeated incidents were jeopardising the future of millions of students across the country.

He addressed the media after participating in various programmes organised on the occasion of the birthday of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

Describing Rahul as the future of the nation, the TPCC chief said he was the only leader who truly understood the aspirations and concerns of India’s youth.

He said the future of nearly 22 lakh students was at stake, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing little concern for the issue.

According to him, parents of NEET aspirants collectively spent around `1.32 lakh crore on coaching and hostel facilities, an amount he claimed was equivalent to the Centre’s education budget.

He said much of that expenditure had gone down the drain because of repeated examination controversies.