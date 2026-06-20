Sexual assault case: Victim files fresh petition against Meenakshi, others

HYDERABAD: Days after the Nampally court returned the petition filed against AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and six others, the victim filed a fresh petition before the public representatives court.

In her petition, she alleged that Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy sexually assaulted and threatened her. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Panjagutta police station, Hyderabad in 2022 and the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru in 2023.

Later, she reportedly contacted Congress leaders Meenakshi Natarajan and others and asked them to take action against him. But they allegedly failed to act on her complaint. The victim then moved court and filed a private petition against Meenakshi and others.