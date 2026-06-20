Telangana Council of Higher Education asked to roll out new courses

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor and Chancellor of state universities Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday directed the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) to implement its newly designed academic programmes across all state universities from the 2026-27 academic year.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening industry-academia linkages to improve graduate employability.

During a meeting with TGCHE chairman V Balakista Reddy, the governor reviewed the council’s roadmap for introducing courses in emerging sectors such as aerospace, defence, maritime studies, financial technology, climate governance, life sciences, and food technology.

The TGCHE chairman informed the chancellor that these programmes align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, global academic practices, national priorities, and industry requirements to equip students with skills needed for high-growth sectors.