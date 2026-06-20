Telangana government plans to set up 50K MT grain silos

HYDERABAD: In a major initiative aimed at modernising Telangana’s grain storage infrastructure, the state government is planning to establish state-of-the-art grain silos at 20 locations across 10 major paddy-producing districts.
The proposal was reviewed by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy during a meeting with representatives of leading grain storage and logistics companies on Friday.
The proposed silo network, with an initial gross storage capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, is intended to strengthen post-harvest management, reduce storage losses and improve the efficiency of grain movement across the state.
The minister directed officials and company representatives to work out the costs involved before the government takes a final decision on adopting the new technology.
Uttam made it clear that the proposed silo system would complement, and not replace, Telangana’s existing procurement infrastructure.
Self-Help Groups operating IKP procurement centres and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, which play a crucial role in paddy procurement, will continue to have a significant role in procurement and grain management activities.
During the meeting, representatives of FAMSUN Storage Engineering Company Limited’s Grain Silo Technology Division presented modern grain handling solutions integrating automated storage, digital monitoring and dedicated logistics infrastructure. They explained that mechanised systems can automate the entire process from intake and quality testing to storage and dispatch, helping address labour shortages that frequently arise during the peak procurement season.
Under the proposed model, grain would be sampled, tested and digitally approved before unloading. Mechanised systems would then transfer the grain into storage facilities, significantly reducing manual handling. The technology is expected to reduce vehicle turnaround time from several days to nearly one hour, easing congestion at procurement centres.
Sensors to track moisture and storage conditions
Company representatives also showcased digital monitoring systems that continuously track temperature, moisture and storage conditions through sensors. Automated aeration systems and scientific pest management practices would help preserve grain quality for extended periods while minimising storage losses, they said.
Similar quality-control measures would be followed at destination terminals before grain is bagged and dispatched through the PDS or open market channels. The companies described the model as an integrated supply chain designed to protect grain quality “from harvest to household.”
A major feature of the proposal is dedicated railway connectivity that would enable seamless transportation of grain from surplus-producing regions to consumption centres across the country.