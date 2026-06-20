Telangana government plans to set up 50K MT grain silos

HYDERABAD: In a major initiative aimed at modernising Telangana’s grain storage infrastructure, the state government is planning to establish state-of-the-art grain silos at 20 locations across 10 major paddy-producing districts.

The proposal was reviewed by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy during a meeting with representatives of leading grain storage and logistics companies on Friday.

The proposed silo network, with an initial gross storage capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, is intended to strengthen post-harvest management, reduce storage losses and improve the efficiency of grain movement across the state.

The minister directed officials and company representatives to work out the costs involved before the government takes a final decision on adopting the new technology.

Uttam made it clear that the proposed silo system would complement, and not replace, Telangana’s existing procurement infrastructure.

Self-Help Groups operating IKP procurement centres and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, which play a crucial role in paddy procurement, will continue to have a significant role in procurement and grain management activities.

During the meeting, representatives of FAMSUN Storage Engineering Company Limited’s Grain Silo Technology Division presented modern grain handling solutions integrating automated storage, digital monitoring and dedicated logistics infrastructure. They explained that mechanised systems can automate the entire process from intake and quality testing to storage and dispatch, helping address labour shortages that frequently arise during the peak procurement season.

Under the proposed model, grain would be sampled, tested and digitally approved before unloading. Mechanised systems would then transfer the grain into storage facilities, significantly reducing manual handling. The technology is expected to reduce vehicle turnaround time from several days to nearly one hour, easing congestion at procurement centres.