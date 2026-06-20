Telangana government to focus on revenue-generating sectors

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the need to place more focus on sectors that generate revenue for the government, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday called for optimum utilisation of the state’s tourism potential.

“Our resources are our investment,” he said while instructing the officials concerned to effectively use government lands and properties located in tourist destinations to generate revenue for the state exchequer.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, was speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation at the Secretariat. Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao also attended the meeting.

“States such as Goa and Kerala are effectively leveraging tourism. Tourism is not only creating employment opportunities but also contributing significantly to GDP growth in those states,” he said and directed the officials to develop tourism in Telangana on similar lines.

He stated that the government should move more aggressively in the areas of temple, eco and health tourism. He also suggested preparing plans to promote helicopter tourism during weekends. Vikramarka also directed that tourism development projects be undertaken in Srisailam and the backwaters of Nagarjunasagar.

Observing that several tourism assets across the state are not being fully utilised, he instructed the officials to develop them under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and create wealth. He noted that infrastructure and development at tourist destinations play a key role in revenue generation. He emphasised that tourism is crucial for achieving long-term economic growth targets.

The deputy chief minister specifically highlighted the opportunities available in eco, health and temple tourism. He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive PPP-based tourism development action plan and place it before the Cabinet. He also instructed them to present the related policy matters before the Cabinet.