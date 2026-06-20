Telangana HC seeks NCW explanation over closure of sexual harassment plaint

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the National Commission for Women (NCW) to explain its decision to close a sexual harassment complaint filed by a senior professor of the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, without conducting what the petitioner alleges was a proper inquiry.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to the NCW, ASCI, and ASCI director general Nimmagadda Ramesh, who faces the allegations. The court ordered the respondents to file their counters and adjourned the matter to July 1.

The petition was filed by a 58-year-old professor challenging the NCW’s June 3, 2026 decision to close her complaint regarding alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. According to the petitioner, she initially approached ASCI’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and later the NCW after alleging misconduct by Ramesh.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Md Adnan contended that the ICC was constituted in violation of Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), and that there were irregularities in the appointment of its members. Despite these objections being brought to its notice, the NCW allegedly accepted the ICC’s findings without independent scrutiny and closed the case.

The petitioner further argued that she was denied an opportunity of personal hearing, violating principles of natural justice. She also alleged retaliatory action by Ramesh, including limiting the extension of her employment contract to six months. The high court sought explanations from all respondents and posted the matter for further hearing.