Union Minister Kishan lays stone for road development works in rural areas in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday observed that rural areas around Hyderabad would witness rapid growth if facilities, including quality roads, power supply and drinking water, are created.

He said that the region is steadily being transformed into an urban growth corridor, driven by favourable geography and a booming real estate sector.

The Union minister was addressing the gathering after he, along with state Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, laid the foundation stone for road development works in several villages in Kandukur mandal of Maheswaram Assembly constituency.

Kishan also participated in the Brahmotsavalu at the Sri Sita Rama Temple in his native village of Thimmapur in Kandukur mandal.

Highlighting the major infrastructure initiatives, he said the Centre has proposed three high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad with Mumbai/Goa, Bengaluru and Chennai. “Survey work is progressing rapidly and detailed project reports will be prepared soon. The estimated project cost could rise from Rs 5 lakh crore to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore, including land acquisition expenses,” he said.

He also said land acquisition for the northern stretch of the Regional Ring Road is progressing swiftly and that the Centre plans to complete the project at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore, further strengthening connectivity around Hyderabad.

The Union Minister said the Centre is undertaking major road connectivity projects worth Rs 87 crore, covering Thimmapur and several other areas in Kandukur mandal. “These projects, funded by the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are aimed at improving transportation links and accelerating development in the region,” he added.