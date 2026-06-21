After Rs 150 crore assets, ACB finds Rs 1.5 crore cash and gold in official’s locker

HYDERABAD: Four days after unearthing assets worth over `150 crore in raids on various locations linked to Survey and Land Records (Multi Zone-II) Deputy Director Sunkari Narahari Rao, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday recovered Rs 1.5 crore in cash, 12 gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each, and nearly 2 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from two bank lockers held in the name of his wife.
The searches were conducted as part of the ongoing investigation against Narahari, who has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The two lockers at a private bank in Shalibanda in the city were opened after the ACB obtained search warrants from the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.
According to the ACB authorities, the valuables recovered from the lockers were in addition to the disproportionate assets already detected during the investigation.
Valuation of additional assets under way, say Officials
Officials said verification of additional assets was underway. The accused officer is currently in judicial custody.
It may be recalled that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had conducted raids on June 16 at 10 locations linked to Narahari and detected documents relating to five open plots in Rangareddy district, 1.24 acres of agricultural land at Maheshwaram, a 2,500-square-ft flat in a high-rise building at Puppalaguda, two 1,860-square-ft flats in a high-rise complex at Narsingi, and a 1,377-square-ft flat at Rajendranagar. They also identified a G+3 building at TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli, and a G+2 residential building at Chatrinaka.
The ACB had further recovered approximately `1.54 crore in cash, bank deposits worth `2.29 crore, fixed deposits valued at `5.04 crore, gold ornaments weighing around 1.3 kg, and 8 kg of silver from his residence.
According to the ACB, the total value of assets detected during the searches stood at Rs 13.05 crore based on documented values.
However, the market value of the immovable properties is estimated to exceed Rs 150 crore.
Narahari was initially appointed as a Mandal Surveyor in 1987 and served for most of his career in the erstwhile Rangareddy district in various capacities, during a period of rapid real estate growth around Hyderabad.
He later worked as Assistant Director of Settlements and Land Records before being appointed Deputy Director of Survey and Land Records.