After Rs 150 crore assets, ACB finds Rs 1.5 crore cash and gold in official’s locker

HYDERABAD: Four days after unearthing assets worth over `150 crore in raids on various locations linked to Survey and Land Records (Multi Zone-II) Deputy Director Sunkari Narahari Rao, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday recovered Rs 1.5 crore in cash, 12 gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each, and nearly 2 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from two bank lockers held in the name of his wife.

The searches were conducted as part of the ongoing investigation against Narahari, who has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The two lockers at a private bank in Shalibanda in the city were opened after the ACB obtained search warrants from the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.

According to the ACB authorities, the valuables recovered from the lockers were in addition to the disproportionate assets already detected during the investigation.