BJP weakening regional parties: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP was attempting to impose its own agenda on the people, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said that the saffron party was seeking to remain in power permanently by undermining democratic institutions.

He also alleged that the BJP had abandoned the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and was instead promoting the ideology of Nathuram Godse.

Mahesh Goud was addressing the party cadre and leaders during a “Satyagraha” protest organised at Gandhi Bhavan against the rejection of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination.

“The BJP is behaving as if its decisions are above the Constitution. It is systematically weakening and dividing regional political parties,” he said.

“Individuals associated with the RSS had infiltrated universities. They are damaging educational institutions and democratic values,” Mahesh Goud added.

The state Congress chief also claimed that a majority of nation’s wealth is in the hands of those close to BJP leaders.

On the Rajya Sabha nomination controversy, Mahesh Goud alleged that Natarajan had been treated unfairly and claimed that the Returning Officer acted improperly in rejecting her nomination even though there is no case against her.

Mahesh Goud contrasted the decision with an incident in Jharkhand where, he alleged, a BJP-supported candidate was given an opportunity to rectify documentation issues.