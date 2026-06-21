Cyberabad chosen for Centre’s street food hub project

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad has been selected for the development of a Street Food Hub under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. It is the only city in South India chosen for the project, which aims to provide organised vending spaces and improve facilities for street food vendors.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has identified Malkam Cheruvu at Raidurg, near the Shaikpet flyover, as the site for the project. The Street Food Hub will be developed at an estimated cost of `4 crore with funding from the Union government under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

The proposed hub will have 50 stalls, including 40 for street vendors and 10 for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Officials said the project was intended to bring vendors operating in different locations under a designated facility with basic civic amenities.

A central assessment team led by Anil Prakash of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), representing the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), will visit Cyberabad on June 22 and 23 to inspect the proposed site and review project plans before further steps are taken.