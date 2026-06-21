ECI flags nearly 90 lakh voters ahead of SIR in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Nearly 90 lakh electors in Telangana have been flagged with discrepancies during a pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise undertaken ahead of the comprehensive revision of electoral rolls, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy said on Saturday.

According to the CEO, around 89.88 lakh electors were found to have anomalies after election authorities cross-verified approximately 2.38 crore mapped voters against electoral data from the 2002 rolls.

Telangana currently has 3.38 crore registered voters.

Officials said the majority of the discrepancies are minor and can be resolved through verification hearings, scrutiny of documents and field-level checks.

“In cases involving minor anomalies, notices will be issued and hearings conducted. After examining the clarifications and supporting documents, most of these cases can be corrected,” Sudarshan Reddy said.

As of Saturday, election authorities had mapped 2.38 crore voters, accounting for 70.54% of the electorate. Around 99.64 lakh voters are yet to be mapped.

In absolute numbers, Rangareddy recorded the highest number of electors with anomalies at 11.44 lakh, followed by Hyderabad at 8.65 lakh and Medchal-Malkajgiri at 8.45 lakh. In percentage terms, however, Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded the highest anomaly rate at 65%, followed by Rangareddy at 52.70% and Narayanpet at 44.16%.

The CEO announced that the SIR of electoral rolls will begin on June 25. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will undertake a door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms between June 25 and July 24.