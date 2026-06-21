GHMC removes 283 encroachments

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday conducted a special drive against encroachments across all six zones within its limits, removing a total of 283 structures, including 79 permanent and 204 temporary setups.

Officials said that since launching these special operations in the first week of April, the GHMC has removed 2,620 encroachments from footpaths and road margins across the city.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out in coordination with the city’s Traffic and Law & Order Police to clear obstructions hindering pedestrian movement and vehicular traffic.

Among the major stretches covered on Saturday was the area from the vicinity of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police station to the Mission Compound along Firangi Nala in Shamshabad, where 15 permanent and 56 temporary structures were cleared.

Additionally, a total of 15 permanent and 16 temporary structures on the footpath and service road at Moosarambagh were demolished between SBI Bank and Reliance Trends.

Along the route from the Golconda Ward Office to Langar Houz X Road via Fathe Darwaza, and continuing to Bapu Ghat, 28 permanent and 59 temporary structures were removed.

Furthermore, 21 temporary setups were cleared from the Basheerbagh Flyover near Hotel Mega City, via Old MLA Quarters Road, to Tandos Restaurant.