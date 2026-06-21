No conspiracy within party: TPCC in-charge Meenakshi says RS nomination rejection benefits BJP, not Congress

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan dismissed speculation surrounding the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination, asserting that there was no conspiracy within the party and accusing the BJP of spreading misleading narratives.

On Sunday, the Former MP addressed a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Natarajan said there was no need for anyone in the Congress party to indulge in conspiracies over her nomination. “No conspiracy took place regarding the rejection of my nomination. I informed the Returning Officer about the notice and there is no FIR against me. There is no reason for anyone in the party to plot against me,” she said.

Rejecting allegations that information related to the nomination issue had been deliberately leaked, she questioned who would benefit from such leaks and maintained that the Congress had only one Rajya Sabha seat at stake. She also clarified that she would not influence the Returning Officer’s decision, while alleging that the Returning Officers had acted in a manner that suited the BJP.

Natarajan claimed that rumours surrounding her nomination rejection were being circulated by the BJP a day before the nomination process itself, suggesting that the party was attempting to create a false narrative around the issue.