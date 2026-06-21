Rajiv Gandhi project envisaged to irrigate 14,000 acres, says Uttam

SURYAPET: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday stated that the state government’s primary objective is to provide a permanent solution to farmers who have been waiting for irrigation water for years despite living on the banks of Krishna river.

As part of his visit to Buggamadaram in Suryapet district, the minister inspected the ongoing construction works of the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme near Dondapadu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that upon completion of this prestigious project, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 394 crore, irrigation water will be supplied to around 14,000 acres under the Mukteswarapuram Major and Ganapuram Major ayacuts.

He explained that the scheme was specifically designed keeping in view the plight of local farmers who face water scarcity despite the proximity to Krishna river. The project will directly benefit farming communities across several villages, including Buggamadaram, Kandibanda, Ramapuram, Huzurnagar, Dondapadu, Ganapuram, Uchhipudi, Erravaram, Ramalaxmipuram, PK Banda, Togarrayi and Palanagaram, he said.

Stating that the project works are progressing at a rapid pace, he said: “Out of the total 22-km pressure main pipeline, the manufacturing of 16 km pipes has already been completed, and a six-kilometer stretch of pipeline has been successfully laid.”