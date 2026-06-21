Rajiv Gandhi project envisaged to irrigate 14,000 acres, says Uttam

SURYAPET: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday stated that the state government’s primary objective is to provide a permanent solution to farmers who have been waiting for irrigation water for years despite living on the banks of Krishna river.
As part of his visit to Buggamadaram in Suryapet district, the minister inspected the ongoing construction works of the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme near Dondapadu.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that upon completion of this prestigious project, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 394 crore, irrigation water will be supplied to around 14,000 acres under the Mukteswarapuram Major and Ganapuram Major ayacuts.
He explained that the scheme was specifically designed keeping in view the plight of local farmers who face water scarcity despite the proximity to Krishna river. The project will directly benefit farming communities across several villages, including Buggamadaram, Kandibanda, Ramapuram, Huzurnagar, Dondapadu, Ganapuram, Uchhipudi, Erravaram, Ramalaxmipuram, PK Banda, Togarrayi and Palanagaram, he said.
Stating that the project works are progressing at a rapid pace, he said: “Out of the total 22-km pressure main pipeline, the manufacturing of 16 km pipes has already been completed, and a six-kilometer stretch of pipeline has been successfully laid.”
He added that officials and representatives of the contracting agency have been strictly instructed to complete the remaining works swiftly without compromising on quality.
Uttam said that a special action plan will be implemented to ensure water reaches the tail-end lands of the ayacut. He asserted that the government is committed to ensuring justice for every single farmer without any disparity in water distribution.
“Beyond immediate irrigation, the project will also be utilised to fill several local tanks and ponds. This will help recharge groundwater levels, ensuring long-term security for both drinking water and agricultural needs in rural areas,” he said.
The minister further said that while the Nagarjunasagar project remains the lifeline of the region, projects like the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme will bridge existing distribution gaps and provide greater reassurance to farmers.
He reaffirmed that farmer welfare is the foremost objective of the Congress government, which according to him is prioritising the irrigation sector to provide water to every single acre.