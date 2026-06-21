Telangana Education Commission report: A good start, but not a blueprint

The Telangana Education Commission was established in September 2024 with a mandate to study, formulate, and recommend a comprehensive policy framework for reforming and strengthening education in Telangana. The four-member Commission submitted its report in January 2026, completing the task in a relatively short span of 16 months. The report identifies the several systemic deficiencies in the Telangana’s education sector, and many of its findings corroborate the concerns highlighted by both official and unofficial surveys.

The longest chapter of the report is devoted to school education, and understandably so. Among the key recommendations are the establishment of state-run pre-primary schools and their integration into the formal school system; the creation of Telangana Public Schools (TPS) in place of caste- and community-based schools; the universalisation of English-medium instruction; a gradual shift towards neighbourhood schools rather than further expansion of the residential school model; and strict enforcement of the Right to Education Act’s provision reserving 25 per cent of seats in private schools for disadvantaged students.

In Intermediate and undergraduate education, the report recommends merging the SSC Board and the Board of Intermediate Education and bringing Intermediate education within the ambit of school education. It also proposes discontinuing public examinations for Intermediate first year (Class XI), abolishing EAPCET and using strengthened Intermediate public examination marks as the basis for undergraduate admissions, and extending mid-day meals to students in government junior colleges. At the undergraduate level, it recommends the discontinuation of residential degree colleges, and a decisive shift from quantitative expansion to qualitative consolidation.