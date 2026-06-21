Telangana govt to supply Vijaya Dairy milk to 27 lakh students: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday revealed the state government’s decision to supply milk to 27 lakh students studying in various schools across the state through Vijaya Dairy.

He held a review meeting with officials on milk production, consumption and procurement in the state as well as payments due to farmers.

Vikramarka directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive statistical data on the state’s total milk production. He also instructed them to conduct field visits to identify the actual number of milk-producing animals and to calculate milk production and submit a comprehensive report during the next meeting.

The deputy chief minister said that the government is taking necessary steps to support farmers who depend on the dairy industry for their livelihood and to strengthen Vijaya Dairy. “There should be a clear policy regarding the price paid for milk procured from farmers. Farmers’ bills should be paid promptly without any delays,” he said.

Vikramarka also directed that payments for milk supplied to schools should be made directly by the welfare departments to the concerned agencies. This, he said, would ensure that no dues remain pending for farmers.

The deputy CM stated that people in rural areas largely depend on the dairy industry. “If farmers receive payments on time, their families will become financially stronger and they will continue to supply milk to dairies with confidence,” he added.

He suggested adopting modern methods to make the dairy industry more profitable. He also emphasised the need to take all necessary measures to provide farmers with additional livelihood opportunities through the dairy sector.