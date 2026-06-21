Telangana seeks amendments to G RAM G rules

HYDERABAD: The state government has expressed its opposition to the rules of Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission Gramin Act (VB

G RAM G Act), especially the one related to adopting the 16th Finance Commission’s horizontal devolution formula for allocation of funds for implementation of this Act.

Following a decision taken in this regard by the state Cabinet, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka wrote a letter to Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to this effect.

The state government proposed certain amendments to the Act. In her letter, the minister said that the “certain rules are contrary to the intent and structure of the Act”.

“The state government opposes these rules in general and Rule 4 in particular that prescribes the 16th Finance Commission’s horizontal devolution formula for allocation of funds for implementing the Act, as being unjust, anti-poor, anti-tribal and anti-Dalit.

The proposed formula lumps the whole state as one — ignoring the intra-state variations in development. The intent of VB GRAM G Act is to allow planning at the gram panchayat level, whereas the rules treat the state as a unit for allocation of funds,” she said.