Telangana woman critical, minor sons dead after consuming rat poison due to family dispute

KHAMMAM: A mother allegedly killed her two sons by administering rat poison amid ongoing family disputes. The tragic incident occurred in Gandhi Nagar, under the Three Town area of Khammam, and has moved many people to tears.
According to preliminary information, Gopala Lingaraju and Swathi, a couple from Gurralapadu village in Khammam Rural Mandal, had two sons, Vedik Kumar (7) and Tanishq (5). The family had been living in Gandhi Nagar, Khammam, for the past two years.
Disagreements reportedly arose between the couple over the issue of moving back to Gurralapadu.
It is said that family elders intervened and advised them to return to the village, but Swathi reportedly refused, further intensifying the disputes.
Amid these circumstances, Swathi allegedly mixed rat poison into a soft drink and gave it to her two children, Vedik Kumar and Tanishq.
She also consumed the poisoned drink herself. As a result, both children died, while Swathi was left in critical condition and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
The Khammam Three Town Police have registered a case and investigating into the incident.