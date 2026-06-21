Telangana woman critical, minor sons dead after consuming rat poison due to family dispute

KHAMMAM: A mother allegedly killed her two sons by administering rat poison amid ongoing family disputes. The tragic incident occurred in Gandhi Nagar, under the Three Town area of Khammam, and has moved many people to tears.

According to preliminary information, Gopala Lingaraju and Swathi, a couple from Gurralapadu village in Khammam Rural Mandal, had two sons, Vedik Kumar (7) and Tanishq (5). The family had been living in Gandhi Nagar, Khammam, for the past two years.

Disagreements reportedly arose between the couple over the issue of moving back to Gurralapadu.