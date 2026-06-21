Where the signboards guide you to forts, forests & falls

HYDERABAD: From the winding roads leading to ancient temples to the pathways that cut through forests, forts and waterfalls, tourists in Telangana may soon be guided by a common visual language.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) is planning a uniform signage system across the state to help visitors navigate destinations more easily while giving Telangana Tourism a distinct identity. It aims to create a standardised network of signboards providing destination information, directions, visitor orientation, interpretative content and branding.

The proposed system will include three categories of signboards — location maps, junction signboards and safety or caution boards. Location maps will help visitors identify nearby attractions, facilities and routes, while junction signboards will guide them to destinations. Safety boards will carry warnings and information. TGTDC plans to engage agencies on an EPC basis for the design, installation and commissioning of the signage network across the erstwhile districts.

Before a single signboard is erected, the selected agencies will undertake extensive field surveys across the state. They will map destinations and routes, record GPS coordinates of proposed locations and assess visibility, traffic movement and road geometry.

The agencies will also identify site constraints, utility conflicts and foundation requirements based on local terrain and soil conditions, before preparing location-wise reports with photographs and recommendations.

The agencies will be responsible for securing statutory approvals and coordinating with various departments for execution of the project.

The selected contractor will maintain all signages for two years under the Defect Liability Period. However, graphics, content and retro-reflective sheets will remain under warranty for 10 years. During this period, the agency will carry out periodic inspections, preventive maintenance and replacement of damaged boards.