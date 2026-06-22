Arrange Rahul appointment to discuss grievances of Telangana: BJP to Revanth

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, demanding that he arrange an appointment with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Congress’ failure to implement its six guarantees and other poll promises.

The BJP leader was responding to a recent letter written by Revanth Reddy to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeking an appointment with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to raise the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion issue.

In his letter, Ramchander said the people of Telangana had voted for Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections believing promises made by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. “However, despite the Congress government completing two-and-a-half years in office, several major assurances made to women, farmers, students, youth, senior citizens, agricultural labourers and poor families remain unfulfilled,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said that women are still waiting for the promised monthly financial assistance of `2,500, while farmers continue to wait for `15,000 per acre Rythu Bharosa aid. He further alleged that tenant farmers, farm labourers and beneficiaries of the Indiramma housing scheme have been betrayed by the Congress government.