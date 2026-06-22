Bhatti hopes TG20 will pave way for sports development

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the state government’s primary objective is to identify hidden sporting talent in rural areas — gems that often go unnoticed due to lack of opportunities — and provide them with the right training to showcase their abilities on the global stage.

“With this vision, we will soon establish a state-of-the-art Sports University in Telangana with an aim to help our athletes bag medals at the Olympic Games in the future”, he said.

The deputy chief minister was addressing the gathering after presiding over the opening ceremony of the inaugural TG20 Cricket League at Uppal Stadium here.

He expressed confidence that the league would serve as a strong foundation for the development of sports in the state and for building a bright future for athletes.

“In the past, cricket was largely limited to urban areas. But our government has changed that perception by identifying talent from every district. By selecting district-wise teams, we have provided a major platform for rural youth. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the people’s government is giving top priority to sports and is committed to encouraging athletes,” he said.

Vikramarka further revealed that Hyderabad will soon host a world-class Sports University equipped with top-notch infrastructure. “Uppal Stadium, where global football icon

Lionel Messi once played, stands as a testament to the city’s capability to host international-level sporting events. The government is building a robust sports ecosystem in Telangana to deliver Olympic-level training,” he added.