CM’s intervention gets Khammam student’s family a house in 24 hours

KHAMMAM: A double-bedroom house was allotted to a poor family from Khammam city within 24 hours of the chief minister’s intervention.

During a felicitation programme for meritorious students at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy learnt about the plight of Turaka Devi Prasanna, a first-year BiPC student of ASR Government College, Khammam. Her widowed mother, Jyothi, was struggling to support Prasanna and her sister and did not own a house.

Prasanna received a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and a memento from the chief minister in the presence of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla for securing 434 marks in Intermediate first year exams and winning first place in the national-level Red Ribbon Quiz Competition.

Moved by the family’s plight, the chief minister immediately directed minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and District Collector Divakar TS to sanction a double-bedroom house to Prasanna’s mother.

The collector said the allotment process was completed without delay and a double-bedroom house was sanctioned to the family at the YS Nagar Double-Bedroom Housing Complex in Khammam. On Saturday, Khammam Urban Tahsildar Jayachander handed over the allotment order to Prasanna’s mother.