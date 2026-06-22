Congress' Kamareddy leaders agree to bury the hatchet

HYDERABAD: The ongoing internal conflict in the Kamareddy unit of the ruling Congress has been resolved after the TPCC Disciplinary Committee intervened and advised senior leaders Mohammed Ali Shabbir and Gaddam Chandrasekhar Reddy to forget their differences for the party’s cause.

Shabbir Ali, adviser to government on SC, ST and minorities welfare, and Chandrasekhar, TPCC general secretary, have been at loggerheads for some time.An audio clip, in which Shabbir is purportedly heard stating party posts were being secured through money and other means, recently went viral on social media, further fuelling the conflict between the two camps.

Shabbir and Chandrasekhar had complained against each other to the TPCC Disciplinary Committee, which gave an opportunity to both leaders to explain their side of the story. On Sunday, committee chairman Mallu Ravi held detailed discussions with both the leaders and also spoke at length on how their differences are damaging the party’s image. Following the intervention of the disciplinary panel, Shabbir and Chandrasekhar agreed to bury the hatchet and work unitedly to further strengthen the party.

The committee, meanwhile, advised all leaders to set aside their personal differences and remain committed to the growth and welfare of the Congress. It stressed that any issues arising within the party should be brought to the notice of the high command through internal mechanisms instead of airing them on public platforms or through media statements.

Mallu Ravi also cautioned party leaders against taking internal political disputes to police stations, stating that such actions tarnish the Congress’ reputation. He also indicated that the controversial remarks allegedly made by Shabbir in the past would be discussed in greater detail in future meetings of the committee.