Five minutes after leaving home, Hyderabad nurse killed in hit-and-run by 17-year-old driver

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old nurse died in a suspected hit-and-run case after being struck by a speeding car being driven by a 17-year-old boy near her residence in Hill Colony on Sunday.

The victim, Faheemunnisa, worked at Kaba Hospital. According to police, she had left her house for work barely five minutes before the accident.

Asifnagar police said the incident occurred around 8.15 am when Faheemunnisa was walking towards the main road after emerging from a lane. The speeding car swerved to the left and hit her from behind, leaving her with grievous injuries. She was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where she succumbed to her injuries around 11.45 am.

A CCTV clip of the accident has gone viral on social media.

‘Minor’ occupants flee scene

During the probe, police identified the vehicle involved as a Toyota Innova bearing registration number AP 05 BH 3456. According to police, the vehicle had been taken from its owner for self-driving.

They added that three minors were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident, including the 17-year-old who was allegedly behind the wheel. After the collision, the occupants fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Meanwhile, social media posts have alleged that the son of a local politician was involved in the accident. Police, however, denied the claims and said the probe is under way.