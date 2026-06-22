Grab a raincoat or sunscreen? Telangana weather can't pick a side

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across Telangana on June 22 and 23, while also warning of heatwave conditions in several northern and eastern districts during the same period.

Over the last 24 hours, Mominpet in Vikarabad district recorded the highest rainfall at 6.8 cm, followed closely by Zaffergadh in Jangaon district with 6.7 cm.

Meteorologists said a cyclonic circulation persists over Rayalaseema and adjoining regions at an altitude of 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level. A trough extending from northern Chhattisgarh to Telangana at around 0.9 km above mean sea level is also influencing weather conditions over the region.

Two flights diverted to RGIA

Two IndiGo flights bound for Visakhapatnam from Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru were diverted to RGIA late on Saturday night due to adverse weather conditions at their destination.

After circling over Visakhapatnam for some time, the flights were rerouted to Hyderabad. Both resumed their journey after midnight once weather conditions improved and subsequently reached Visakhapatnam.