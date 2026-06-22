If Modi gives time, we’ll discuss BJP’s unfulfilled promises: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday challenged BJP state president N Ramchander Rao to an open debate on 12 years of BJP rule at the Centre and the Congress’ two-and-a-half years of governance in the state.

He was responding to a letter written by the BJP leader to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asking him to arrange a meeting with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Congress’ “failure” to fulfil the poll promises it made to the people of Telangana.

Questioning the BJP on the black money issue and on the “unfulfilled” promise of creating two crore jobs annually, he said: “If PM Narendra Modi gives Ramchander Rao time, the Congress leaders would seek answers on the promises made by the BJP in its last three election manifestos.”

“After that, we can think of arranging a meeting with Rahul Gandhi,” he said, while advising the BJP leadership to first focus on fulfilling its own promises before questioning the Congress.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Goud and AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan participated in a review meeting on the ongoing Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan, organisational strengthening programme, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Gandhi Bhavan.