If Modi gives time, we’ll discuss BJP’s unfulfilled promises: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday challenged BJP state president N Ramchander Rao to an open debate on 12 years of BJP rule at the Centre and the Congress’ two-and-a-half years of governance in the state.
He was responding to a letter written by the BJP leader to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asking him to arrange a meeting with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Congress’ “failure” to fulfil the poll promises it made to the people of Telangana.
Questioning the BJP on the black money issue and on the “unfulfilled” promise of creating two crore jobs annually, he said: “If PM Narendra Modi gives Ramchander Rao time, the Congress leaders would seek answers on the promises made by the BJP in its last three election manifestos.”
“After that, we can think of arranging a meeting with Rahul Gandhi,” he said, while advising the BJP leadership to first focus on fulfilling its own promises before questioning the Congress.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Goud and AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan participated in a review meeting on the ongoing Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan, organisational strengthening programme, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Gandhi Bhavan.
Speaking on the occasion, the TPCC chief said: “Strengthening the Congress at all levels remains the party’s primary objective.”
He stressed the need to further reinforce the party structure from the booth level and ensure a stronger grassroots presence across Telangana.
He said that Congress leaders should work in coordination to expand the party’s organisational network and enhance its reach among voters.
Referring to the SIR process, he instructed party leaders to ensure that every eligible voter’s name is included in the electoral rolls. He emphasised that Congress leaders should remain vigilant in protecting citizens’ voting rights and closely monitor the revision process.
He also gave directions to the party’s Parliament constituency in-charges regarding organisational activities and future action plans.
The TPCC president called upon leaders to actively participate in the Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan and make the campaign a success.