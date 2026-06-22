Miryalaguda fire deaths were murders; accused from AP arrested

NALGONDA: Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar on Sunday announced that the police had cracked the case involving the deaths of three persons who were burnt alive in a fire incident at Kalalwada in Miryalaguda town on June 4.

Addressing a press conference in Nalgonda, the SP said the incident, initially suspected to be an accidental fire, was found during the investigation to have been a premeditated triple murder.

Special investigation teams were formed to analyse CCTV footage, technical evidence and other scientific clues. Their efforts led to the identification and arrest of the accused, Kalahasti Shirish Kumar (38), a resident of Ullapalem village in Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

During questioning, the accused was found to have a history of theft and cheating cases in different places. The investigation revealed that he habitually contacted women through matrimonial websites, including Telugu Matrimony, gained their trust and either married them or extracted money from them by promising marriage.

In a similar manner, he became acquainted with and married Dhanalakshmi. However, differences arose between them over time, leading her to distance herself from him.