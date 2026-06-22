Miryalaguda fire deaths were murders; accused from AP arrested

NALGONDA: Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar on Sunday announced that the police had cracked the case involving the deaths of three persons who were burnt alive in a fire incident at Kalalwada in Miryalaguda town on June 4.
Addressing a press conference in Nalgonda, the SP said the incident, initially suspected to be an accidental fire, was found during the investigation to have been a premeditated triple murder.
Special investigation teams were formed to analyse CCTV footage, technical evidence and other scientific clues. Their efforts led to the identification and arrest of the accused, Kalahasti Shirish Kumar (38), a resident of Ullapalem village in Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.
During questioning, the accused was found to have a history of theft and cheating cases in different places. The investigation revealed that he habitually contacted women through matrimonial websites, including Telugu Matrimony, gained their trust and either married them or extracted money from them by promising marriage.
In a similar manner, he became acquainted with and married Dhanalakshmi. However, differences arose between them over time, leading her to distance herself from him.
According to the police, the accused developed resentment towards Dhanalakshmi as she neither supported him nor attempted to secure bail for him when he was jailed in connection with a cheating case involving another woman in Hajipur. He subsequently hatched a plan to kill Dhanalakshmi and her children.
As part of the conspiracy, the accused surveyed the area around the victim’s house a few days before the crime. On the day of the incident, he allegedly stole an Activa scooter near his residence and travelled to Miryalaguda. On the way, he purchased a plastic can and filled it with petrol at a fuel station. He then spent time at various locations until nightfall to avoid attracting suspicion.
After confirming that the occupants of the house were asleep, he allegedly entered the premises, poured petrol into a plastic bucket available there and splashed it on the sleeping family members. He then ignited the fuel using a matchstick and attempted to make the incident appear accidental. Although he sustained minor burns during the act, he managed to flee the scene.
Dhanalakshmi escaped unharmed as she was not at home at the time of the incident. However, her mother, Vanam Chandramma (48), son Lakshman (17), and daughter Pranathi (15), who were asleep inside the house, were trapped in the flames and died on the spot.
The SP said the accused was tracked down through analysis of forensic evidence, a petrol-smelling bucket recovered behind the burnt house, CCTV footage, route mapping and technical data. The police seized the stolen scooter, petrol can, bucket, partially burnt shirt, helmet, mobile phone and footwear allegedly used by the accused.