Musi project displacing thousands, alleges BRS leader KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that the Musi river project undertaken by the Congress government was causing large-scale destruction and displacement of poor and middle-class families.

Even Mahatma Gandhi’s soul would cry at the destruction being carried out by the Revanth Reddy government in his name (Gandhi Sarovar Project), Rama Rao alleged.

Addressing the BRS workers from the Rajendranagar Assembly segment, he said that even Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Tushar Gandhi, had opposed the demolition of homes in the name of the Musi project. “Despite these objections, the chief minister is continuing with his plans to displace thousands of families for the sake of commissions and financial gains,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP too was supporting the Congress government’s Musi project. “Bade bhai (Modi) and chote bhai (Revanth) are working together,” he alleged.

“Though the local BJP leaders are opposing the Musi project, the Union government is according all clearances for the project,” he pointed out.

Promises to help family of student missing in Finland

Meanwhile, family members of Manideep Reddy, a BTech student from Vanasthalipuram who went missing in Finland 45 days ago, met Rama Rao.

The BRS leader assured the student’s parents Muthyam Reddy and Mamata full support. He urged the Indian Embassy in Finland to coordinate with the local authorities in Finland and called on India’s Ministry of External Affairs to intervene immediately to help locate Manideep Reddy.

He also demanded that the Telangana police and the state government exert pressure on the Centre to ensure that all possible efforts were made to trace the missing student as quickly as possible.