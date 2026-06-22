NEET aspirant arrested in Telangana for hiding mobile phone in exam centre flush tank

HYDERABAD: Adibatla police arrested an 18-year-old NEET candidate for alleged malpractice during the examination at ZPHS, Ragannaguda, on Sunday.

Police said the student had allegedly hidden a mobile phone on the school premises before the exam. He reportedly concealed the device in a zip-lock cover inside a washroom flush tank after entering the centre. Despite security checks, the phone remained undetected.

During the exam, the accused complained of stomach pain and sought permission to use the restroom. When he spent an unusually long time there, invigilators sent staff to check on him and caught him using the phone to search for answers.

Police seized the device and found that it had been used to access Google. The accused later confessed during questioning. A case was registered under Section 318(4) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act. Further investigation is on.