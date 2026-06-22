One crown jewel or three tourism gems? Officials split

HYDERABAD: A debate has emerged within the Tourism department over the Union government’s proposal to develop Yadagirigutta, Vikarabad and Nagarjunasagar-Buddhavanam under a `500-crore tourism initiative. While officials acknowledge the potential of all three destinations, a section believes the entire allocation should be channelled into Buddhavanam to create a world-class international Buddhist destination.
The Ministry of Tourism has shortlisted the three sites for development as world-class tourism destinations. However, several tourism planners believe Nagarjunasagar-Buddhavanam has the strongest potential to attract domestic and international visitors and drive long-term economic growth.
“If the entire investment is directed towards Buddhavanam, Telangana can create one of South Asia’s most important Buddhist tourism destinations,” a senior tourism official said on condition of anonymity. “Its association with Acharya Nagarjuna and rich Buddhist heritage gives it global appeal that few regional projects can match.”
Officials said a detailed master plan has already been prepared, proposing international Buddhist monasteries, a Buddhist university, a digital experience centre, a resort, riverfront development, houseboats, a revolving restaurant, a wellness centre, herbal gardens, water sports facilities, and an Acharya Nagarjuna memorial museum and research centre.
The plan also includes trekking, cycling and walking trails, an international Buddhist interpretation centre, an Acharya Nagarjuna statue, and improved connectivity and visitor infrastructure around the Nagarjunasagar reservoir.
Tourism officials believe the project could attract visitors from Buddhist-majority countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan and South Korea, while also drawing domestic tourists interested in heritage, spirituality and ecotourism.
Some officials have questioned the viability of large-scale investments in the other shortlisted destinations, arguing that Vikarabad’s Ananthagiri Hills primarily attract weekend tourists from Hyderabad and may struggle to compete with established hill destinations such as Ooty, Munnar and Coorg. They also note that Yadagirigutta’s visitor base largely comprises devotees from Telangana and neighbouring states.
The Centre is expected to take a final decision after detailed evaluations and consultations with the state government.
‘Why cherry-pick? Develop all 3’
Tourism experts advocate a balanced investment approach rather than backing one destination over another. They argue that each site caters to a distinct segment of travellers and that developing all three could help the state build a more diverse sector. Yadagirigutta, Vikarabad & Buddhavanam could offer a mix of pilgrimage, heritage, nature and adventure tourism