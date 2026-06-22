One crown jewel or three tourism gems? Officials split

HYDERABAD: A debate has emerged within the Tourism department over the Union government’s proposal to develop Yadagirigutta, Vikarabad and Nagarjunasagar-Buddhavanam under a `500-crore tourism initiative. While officials acknowledge the potential of all three destinations, a section believes the entire allocation should be channelled into Buddhavanam to create a world-class international Buddhist destination.

The Ministry of Tourism has shortlisted the three sites for development as world-class tourism destinations. However, several tourism planners believe Nagarjunasagar-Buddhavanam has the strongest potential to attract domestic and international visitors and drive long-term economic growth.

“If the entire investment is directed towards Buddhavanam, Telangana can create one of South Asia’s most important Buddhist tourism destinations,” a senior tourism official said on condition of anonymity. “Its association with Acharya Nagarjuna and rich Buddhist heritage gives it global appeal that few regional projects can match.”

Officials said a detailed master plan has already been prepared, proposing international Buddhist monasteries, a Buddhist university, a digital experience centre, a resort, riverfront development, houseboats, a revolving restaurant, a wellness centre, herbal gardens, water sports facilities, and an Acharya Nagarjuna memorial museum and research centre.