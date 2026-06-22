RTC electric bus gutted near Karimnagar, all 41 passengers safe

KARIMNAGAR: A disaster was averted on Rajiv Rahadari on Sunday morning when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Super Luxury electric bus caught fire and was completely destroyed. The incident took place near Chepala Colony on the outskirts of Karimnagar.

The bus, belonging to the Karimnagar-II Depot, was heading to the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Hyderabad. Driver Boini Prasanth noticed a burning smell and immediately activated the emergency alert system and instructed the passengers to evacuate.

To prevent a massive explosion, Prasanth drove the vehicle away from a nearby Indian Oil petrol pump before parking it on the highway. All 41 passengers escaped through the emergency exit within a few minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Passengers noted that the emergency door was initially difficult to open. While some riders attempted to douse the blaze with onboard extinguishers, the fire spread too quickly. Fire and Disaster Response personnel arrived swiftly with engines and deployed water and foam sprays, but the flames destroyed the vehicle.