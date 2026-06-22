Telangana to examine SC route against VB-G RAM G

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee examining the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act has decided to explore legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court along with other states, against the legislation to be implemented by the Centre.
The sub-committee expressed serious concerns over several provisions of the new law, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from July 1. Members felt the new framework could adversely affect Telangana’s interests and weaken safeguards available to vulnerable rural communities.
At a meeting chaired by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at the Secretariat on Sunday, the sub-committee discussed ways to formally convey the state’s objections to the Union government. Ministers Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Thummala Nageswara Rao and G Vivek Venkatswamy participated virtually.
The committee observed that certain provisions could dilute the role of state governments in planning and implementing employment guarantee programmes while increasing their financial burden. It expressed concern that Telangana’s rural poor could face difficulties in accessing employment opportunities and livelihood support under the proposed framework.
Members also reviewed objections raised by several non-BJP-ruled states and some northeastern states over the additional fiscal burden that could result from implementation of the legislation. The committee noted that states such as Himachal Pradesh are yet to accept the proposed framework.
The panel is expected to recommend a series of amendments to protect the interests of workers, self-help groups, rural households, small and marginal farmers, and other vulnerable sections. It is also likely to stress the need for states to retain flexibility in designing and implementing programmes suited to local socioeconomic conditions.
‘Removal of Gandhi name not justified’
The state’s response is expected to emphasise cooperative federalism, greater fiscal support from the Centre and stronger safeguards for rural livelihoods.
During the meeting, Uttam said MGNREGA, introduced during the UPA regime, remains one of independent India’s most successful social protection programmes.
The minister also criticised the proposed removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the programme, calling it unnecessary and unfortunate.
He noted that several farmers’ and labour organisations had opposed the move and reiterated Telangana’s demand that the Centre withdraw the proposed VB-GRAM G Act and continue the MGNREGA framework.