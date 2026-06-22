Telangana to examine SC route against VB-G RAM G

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee examining the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act has decided to explore legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court along with other states, against the legislation to be implemented by the Centre.

The sub-committee expressed serious concerns over several provisions of the new law, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from July 1. Members felt the new framework could adversely affect Telangana’s interests and weaken safeguards available to vulnerable rural communities.

At a meeting chaired by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at the Secretariat on Sunday, the sub-committee discussed ways to formally convey the state’s objections to the Union government. Ministers Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Thummala Nageswara Rao and G Vivek Venkatswamy participated virtually.

The committee observed that certain provisions could dilute the role of state governments in planning and implementing employment guarantee programmes while increasing their financial burden. It expressed concern that Telangana’s rural poor could face difficulties in accessing employment opportunities and livelihood support under the proposed framework.