Telangana’s Bhupalpally DTO killed in road accident during vehicle check

BHUPALPALLY: Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Transport Officer (DTO) was killed in a road accident on Monday morning. The incident took place while the DTO and his staff were conducting a vehicle check outside the Regional Transport Office (RTO). A speeding coal-laden truck rammed into the DTO, killing him on the spot.

The incident occurred on the Bhupalpally–Ghanpur highway under Ghanpur police station limits.

The deceased was identified as B. Venkanna (45), a native of Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district.