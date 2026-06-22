Telangana’s Bhupalpally DTO killed in road accident during vehicle check

BHUPALPALLY: Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Transport Officer (DTO) was killed in a road accident on Monday morning. The incident took place while the DTO and his staff were conducting a vehicle check outside the Regional Transport Office (RTO). A speeding coal-laden truck rammed into the DTO, killing him on the spot.
The incident occurred on the Bhupalpally–Ghanpur highway under Ghanpur police station limits.
The deceased was identified as B. Venkanna (45), a native of Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district.
According to Ghanpur Sub-Inspector B. Ashok, the RTO staff and DTO Venkanna were on duty on Monday morning when the speeding truck hit him from the rear, resulting in his death on the spot. Venkanna had been transferred from Jagtial to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district just 20 days ago. His body was shifted to Bhupalpally District Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and is under investigation, the SI said.
After the incident, Bhupalpally Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Sampath Rao, along with his team, rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.
Upon learning about the accident on the outskirts of Bhupalpally town, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed grief over the tragic death of the District Transport Officer, who lost his life while on duty. He assured that the state government would extend all possible support to the family of the deceased officer, who died while discharging his official duties.