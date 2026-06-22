Woman poisons two sons to death, attempts suicide

KHAMMAM: A woman allegedly gave a soft drink laced with rat poison to her two sons and consumed it herself amid ongoing family disputes in Gandhi Nagar, under the Three Town police station limits in Khammam.

The two boys — seven-year-old Vedik Kumar and five-year-old Tanishq — died, while their mother, Swathi, is said to be in critical condition.

According to preliminary information, Swathi and her husband, Gopala Lingaraju, had been at odds over moving back to their native village, Gurralapadu. While Lingaraju wanted to return to the village, Swathi was reportedly opposed to the move, leading to frequent arguments over the past two years.

Family members are said to have intervened and advised them to return to Gurralapadu, but Swathi allegedly refused, leading to further disputes.

Police suspect that amid these circumstances, Swathi mixed rat poison into a soft drink, gave it to her sons and consumed it herself.

A case has been registered.