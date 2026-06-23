ACB raids Excise Superintendent Mallareddy, associates's properties in DA case

NIZAMABAD: The ACB on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on properties linked to Excise Superintendent Mallareddy in connection with allegations of possessing disproportionate assets. ACB teams searched his residence and other properties associated with his relatives and close associates in Hyderabad and several other locations.

Officials said Mallareddy cooperated with investigators and accompanied ACB teams during the searches. The raids are continuing, and authorities are expected to release detailed findings later from the ACB headquarters.

The developments have once again placed the functioning of the Nizamabad Excise Department under the spotlight, with questions being raised about accountability and internal administration.

The Nizamabad Excise Department has once again come under public and official scrutiny following a series of controversies that have drawn statewide attention over the past several months.