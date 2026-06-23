ACB raids Excise Superintendent Mallareddy, associates's properties in DA case

NIZAMABAD: The ACB on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on properties linked to Excise Superintendent Mallareddy in connection with allegations of possessing disproportionate assets. ACB teams searched his residence and other properties associated with his relatives and close associates in Hyderabad and several other locations.
Officials said Mallareddy cooperated with investigators and accompanied ACB teams during the searches. The raids are continuing, and authorities are expected to release detailed findings later from the ACB headquarters.
The developments have once again placed the functioning of the Nizamabad Excise Department under the spotlight, with questions being raised about accountability and internal administration.
The Nizamabad Excise Department has once again come under public and official scrutiny following a series of controversies that have drawn statewide attention over the past several months.
The department has been facing turbulence since former Station House Officer (SHO) Swapna lodged a complaint with the Nizamabad Police Commissioner, alleging that certain individuals were harassing Excise personnel for money. The controversy deepened after Excise Constable Sowmya was allegedly murdered by members of a ganja smuggling network.
Following Sowmya's death, Excise staff staged protests and expressed dissatisfaction with the department's functioning. Subsequently, the entire staff of the concerned unit was transferred.
The decision reportedly led to differences of opinion within the department, with then Deputy Commissioner Somi Reddy opposing the transfers. Sources said he had heated arguments with senior officials, including the Commissioner, and later submitted his resignation, which is still pending before the government.
While the State Government announced financial assistance to the family of the deceased constable, critics argue that no concrete measures were taken to address the underlying administrative and operational issues within the department
Today's ACB raids have once again placed the functioning of the Nizamabad Excise Department under the spotlight, with questions being raised about accountability, internal administration.