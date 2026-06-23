Allu Arjun appears virtually in stampede case

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun appeared virtually before the Nampally court on Monday in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case linked to the special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4, 2024.

Counsel for the actor filed a petition seeking permission for him to appear through audio-video electronic means. The court allowed the request and Allu Arjun attended the proceedings virtually. Among the accused in the case, only Allu Arjun appeared virtually. Some accused appeared physically before the court, while others were absent. A total of 23 persons have been named as accused in the case, with Allu Arjun listed as accused no. 11.

According to the prosecution, a large crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4, 2024, after the actor arrived for the special screening, leading to a stampede. In the incident, M Revathi died and her son, Sri Tej, sustained grievous injuries. Police personnel administered CPR to Revathi, but she could not be revived. Sri Tej was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he underwent treatment for several months before being discharged.

Chikkadapally police registered a case under Sections 105 (culpable homicide), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 49 (abetment), 3(5) (common intention), 125 (negligent act) and 287 (negligent conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.