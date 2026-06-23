Anaemia screening cuts cases by nearly 80% in kids in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Early screening of young children for anaemia, followed by timely treatment with iron-folic acid (IFA) supplements, can reduce childhood anaemia by nearly 80%, according to a study by scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad. The researchers found that adding probiotic supplements to improve gut health provided no additional benefit.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, support India’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme, which promotes screening and treatment of anaemia among vulnerable groups.

Anaemia remains a major public health challenge in India, particularly among children under five, as iron deficiency during early childhood can impair growth, cognitive development and immunity.

The study, conducted in Hyderabad’s urban slums, screened 825 children below five years of age. Of these, 248 children aged 13-57 months with mild to moderate anaemia were enrolled in a 90-day randomised controlled trial. They were assigned to receive either iron-folic acid supplementation with the probiotic Lactobacillus plantarum or iron-folic acid with a placebo. More than 80% compliance was achieved through supervised supplementation and regular follow-up.

Among the 163 children who completed the trial, average haemoglobin levels increased from about 9.6-9.7 g/dL at baseline to 11.6 g/dL after three months.