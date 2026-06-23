Anaemia screening cuts cases by nearly 80% in kids in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Early screening of young children for anaemia, followed by timely treatment with iron-folic acid (IFA) supplements, can reduce childhood anaemia by nearly 80%, according to a study by scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad. The researchers found that adding probiotic supplements to improve gut health provided no additional benefit.
The findings, published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, support India’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme, which promotes screening and treatment of anaemia among vulnerable groups.
Anaemia remains a major public health challenge in India, particularly among children under five, as iron deficiency during early childhood can impair growth, cognitive development and immunity.
The study, conducted in Hyderabad’s urban slums, screened 825 children below five years of age. Of these, 248 children aged 13-57 months with mild to moderate anaemia were enrolled in a 90-day randomised controlled trial. They were assigned to receive either iron-folic acid supplementation with the probiotic Lactobacillus plantarum or iron-folic acid with a placebo. More than 80% compliance was achieved through supervised supplementation and regular follow-up.
Among the 163 children who completed the trial, average haemoglobin levels increased from about 9.6-9.7 g/dL at baseline to 11.6 g/dL after three months.
Children receiving probiotics recorded an average haemoglobin increase of 1.96 g/dL, compared with 1.91 g/dL in the placebo group, a difference that was not statistically significant.
Anaemia prevalence declined by 77.4% in the probiotic group and 79.8% in the control group. Iron deficiency fell by 98% and 94.8%, respectively, while iron-deficiency anaemia was eliminated among children completing the intervention.
“Our findings demonstrate that screening children for anaemia and providing timely iron-folic acid treatment according to Anaemia Mukt Bharat guidelines can substantially reduce the burden of anaemia,” said lead investigators Dr Teena Dasi and Dr Ravindranadh Palika. Dr Bharati Kulkarni, director of ICMR-NIN, said the findings support India’s “Screen and Treat” strategy.