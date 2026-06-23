CM Revanth betrayed ryots with new procurement policy: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HANAMKONDA : Alleging that the Congress’ “Indiramma Rajyam” has pushed Telangana into a deep crisis, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of betraying the farming community by adopting a new crop procurement policy.

Addressing a constituency-level BRS party workers’ meeting in Wardhannapet Assembly constituency, he said that the Congress government had failed to deliver any meaningful development or welfare measures in the last two-and-a-half years.

Stating that the government’s decision to procure paddy only within the limits prescribed by the Centre would severely impact Telangana farmers, the former minister alleged that Revanth Reddy had “written a death warrant for the state’s farmers.”

“Earlier, Revanth Reddy used to ask if the BRS government was acting as a broker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever it followed the Centre’s directives. Today, he is doing exactly the same by saying that the state will procure only the quantity approved by the Centre,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA warned that from the next agricultural season onwards, there would be no guarantee that farmers’ produce would be procured beyond the quota fixed by the Centre. It will push the farming community into a severe crisis, he said.

Rama Rao also alleged that the government had failed to address issues such as fertiliser shortages, seed shortages, power cuts, delays in the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, and the discontinuation of Rythu Bima. He also accused the government of trying to undermine free power for farmers through the proposed farmers’ Discom initiative.